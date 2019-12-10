Technavio has been monitoring the global commercial aircraft seating market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.12 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005845/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global commercial aircraft seating market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 149-page research report with TOC on "Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Analysis Report by Cabin Class (Economy class, Business class, Premium economy class, and First class), by Aircraft Type (Narrowbody, Widebody, and Regional aircraft), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing demand for luxury air travel. Also, the use of composites and other advanced materials for seat design and construction is anticipated to further boost the growth of the commercial aircraft seating market.

A new era of luxury travel is encouraging aircraft interior designers to experiment with modern systems. Airlines are offering customized services to their HNWI passengers by integrating luxurious seats into the business-class and first-class segments of modern aircrafts such as A350 and B787. They are focusing on offering customers a relevant, personal, and exclusive experience by adopting premium seats in wide-body aircraft. Thus, the growing demand for luxury air travel is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Companies:

Airbus SE

Airbus SE is headquartered in the Netherlands and operates the business under various segments such as Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company offers Passenger seats and Pilot seats.

Aviointeriors Spa

Aviointeriors Spa is headquartered in Italy and offers products through the following business units: CREW REST, ECONOMY CLASS, PREMIUM ECONOMY, BUSINESS CLASS, and FIRST CLASS. The company provides Columbus Four, CARAVAGGIO, Galileo, and Mona Lisa.

JAMCO Corp.

JAMCO Corp. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Aircraft Interiors Business, Aircraft Seat Business, Aircraft Components Business, and Aircraft Maintenance Business. The company offers Journey and DoveTail.

Safran SA

Safran SA is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, Aerosystems, and Aircraft Interiors. The company offers Z200, Z535, and Versa.

United Technologies Corp.

United Technologies Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Otis, Carrier, Pratt Whitney, and Collins Aerospace Systems. The company provides Cabin Attendant Seating, VIP Seating, Pinnacle Economy Class Seating, and Oasis First-class Suites.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Aircraft Seating Cabin Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Economy class

Business class

Premium economy class

First class

Commercial Aircraft Seating Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials include:

Commercial Aircraft Doors Market Global Commercial Aircraft Doors Market by type (passenger doors, cargo doors, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market Global Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market by end-users (widebody aircraft, narrowbody aircraft, and regional aircraft) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005845/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com