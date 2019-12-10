Technavio has been monitoring the global commercial masticating juicer market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.59 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005853/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global commercial masticating juicer market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Commercial Masticating Juicer Market Analysis Report by Product (Commercial Horizontal Auger Masticating Juicer and Commercial Vertical Auger Masticating Juicer), and Geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing focus of end-users on juice products with long lasting freshness. In addition, the increasing popularity of commercial masticating juicer with automated features is anticipated to further boost the growth of the commercial masticating juicer market.

End-user establishments such as hotels, restaurants, and juice bars prefer to make juice products, which can retain their freshness for a long period of time. The masticating mechanism in the commercial masticating juicers slowly pulverizes the fruit and vegetables for the efficient extraction of pulp. This is because the commercial masticating juicers rotate at a lower speed of around 80 rpm. Moreover, these juicers help slow down the oxidation process and helps to increase the storage life of juices. Thus, the increasing focus of end-users toward juice products with long lasting freshness will boost the global commercial masticating juicer market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Commercial Masticating Juicer Market Companies:

Champion Juicer

Champion Juicer operates its business under juicers segment. The company offers CHAMPION CLASSIC 2000 model commercial masticating juicer. The company uses BPA-free raw materials for manufacturing these juicers.

HUROM Group

HUROM Group operates its business under two segments, which include Hurom slow juicer and Hurom chef. The company offers HWS Series commercial masticating juicers, which are made by rust-resistant stainless steel.

KUVINGS

KUVINGS has business operations under various segments, namely juicers, commercial juicer, blender, and yogurt maker. Some of the models of company's commercial masticating juicers are CS600CE, CS700CE, CS700CB, and CS700SAA. CS600CE features safety lock and cooling system.

Omega Products

Omega Products operates its business under four segments, which include juicers, blenders, drink dispensers, and replacement parts. The company offers commercial horizontal auger masticating juicers and commercial vertical auger masticating juicers. Some of the models of commercial masticating juicers offered by the company are NC902HDSS, NC900HDC, J8226, and others.

Samson Life

Samson Life operates its business under various segments, including household juicers, commercial juicers/blenders, ultrasonic washers, juicing press, rice/slow cookers, and parts and accessories. Some of the company's commercial masticating juicers are 08-5000, MJ575, and 7002. All these models offered by the company are NSF certified.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Masticating Juicer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Commercial Horizontal Auger Masticating Juicer

Commercial Vertical Auger Masticating Juicer

Commercial Masticating Juicer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005853/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com