Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2019) - GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("GreenStar" or the "Company"), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), has issued this press release to confirm that the Company's management is not aware of any material undisclosed development with respect to the Company that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About GreenStar

GreenStar is a growth-oriented technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The Company operates a growing portfolio of tenant partner companies in the United States. GreenStar applies refined strategies tested in the Washington State market to help partner companies reach their full potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, GreenStar intends to facilitate growth through acquisitions and development of additional assets, products and technologies in legal cannabis markets by leveraging its capital markets, branding and operational expertise.

