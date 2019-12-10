Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Hammernews - jetzt ist es raus - renommierte Minen-Experten engagieren sich bei U.S. Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886455 ISIN: GB0009895292 Ticker-Symbol: ZEG 
Xetra
10.12.19
17:35 Uhr
86,17 Euro
+0,20
+0,23 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,91
86,59
22:04
86,12
86,55
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRAZENECA PLC86,17+0,23 %
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC26,340-0,25 %