The market is driven by the recurring nature of cytomegalovirus disease. Also, the adoption of mandatory screening tests on newborns is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cytomegalovirus therapeutics market.

CMV is prevalent in more than 40% of all adults around the globe. Infections with multiple strains of CMV are known to occur frequently in patients with low immunity and those suffering from sexually transmitted diseases. If CMV is left untreated, then the patient may develop CMV retinitis. Researchers are studying and developing novel therapies and identifying the new potential indications caused by the virus. The recurring nature of CMV is increasing the sales of CMV therapeutics, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market Companies:

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is headquartered in the UK and operates under the business segment: Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers an immune globulin, CytoGam, which is approved for the treatment of CMV.

Bausch Health

Bausch Health is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business units: Bausch Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The company offers an implant, Vitrasert, which is approved for the treatment of CMV in patients with AIDS.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under two business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers an antiviral medicine, VALCYTE, which is approved for the treatment of CMV retinitis in people who have acquired AIDS.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through its business segment: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers, Vistide, which is an approved drug for the treatment of CMV retinitis in adults with AIDS.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The company provides a prescription medicine, PREVYMIS, which is approved for the prevention of CMV infection in adults who have undergone allogeneic HSCT.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics RoA Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

