Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") announces that effective November 28, 2019, it cancelled a total of 450,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). These Warrants were voluntarily cancelled by the holder thereof for no consideration. 250,000 of the cancelled Warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placements of units closed that on September 26, 2018 and the remaining 200,000 Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on February 16, 2018.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

(604) 279-2326

For more information, please contact the Company at: BEAN@kincommunications.com

1-866-604-6730

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50666