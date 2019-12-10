HelpSystems Makes its MFT Solution More Global

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelpSystems today announced a new release of its award-winning secure managed file transfer (MFT) software GoAnywhere. The new version makes it easier for customers to share critical information around the world with their trading partners via more global EDI standards and broader language support.



Featuring support for EDIFACT (Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce and Transport), GoAnywhere users now have the luxury and flexibility of adhering to this global standard when it comes to sharing information like purchase orders and invoices with other businesses. Moreover, the software now comes with support for global protocols AS3 and AS4 - ways for sending and receiving files that are gaining in popularity.

Customers asked for more language support and the GoAnywhere team delivered. Now users can work in Dutch or Italian - in addition to English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, Indonesian, Danish, and Portuguese.

"Demand for GoAnywhere has been brisk all over the world, so we are constantly making sure our software exceeds our customers' needs," said Bob Luebbe, General Manager, MFT, HelpSystems. "This release shows our commitment to these global customers and their EDI and language needs."

GoAnywhere version 6.3 is now available to the public. Learn more at www.goanywhere.com (http://www.goanywhere.com).

