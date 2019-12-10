The global rugby apparel market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The popularity of rugby has increased significantly after its inclusion in the Olympic Games in 2016. The market has been witnessing a steady increase in the number of female participants, teams, and clubs inclined to the sport. In addition, the growth of social media platforms, professional sponsorships, and the prominence of rugby apparel at large retailers has increased the demand for rugby apparel in regions such as APAC, where participation levels are comparatively lower than in the Americas and EMEA. The transformation of rugby from a niche to a mainstream sport is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global rugby apparel market.

As per Technavio, the growing participation of women in rugby will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Rugby Apparel Market: Growing Participation of Women in Rugby

The participation of women in various sports, such as rugby is increasing across the world. In 2013, World Rugby and its member unions launched the 'Get into Rugby' program to ensure easy access to rugby for women and girls. This resulted in an increase in the number of female participants in the sport over the past few years. In addition, the growing popularity of female rugby tournaments such as Women's Rugby World Cup, Caribbean Women's Rugby Championship, Women Rugby at Olympics, and Women's Six Nation Championship have further increased the participation of women in the sport. The growing number of female rugby players is increasing the demand for rugby apparel, which is expected to boost market growth.

"Expansion of online and offline distribution network and customization of rugby apparel will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Rugby Apparel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global rugby apparel marketbydistribution channel (offline and online), end-users (male and female), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing participation of women and ethnic minorities in the sport.

