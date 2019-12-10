Looking to Increase Revenue, Retail Wholesale Business Turns to Newswire for a Comprehensive Media and Marketing Communications Plan and Production

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2019) - In order to continue the growth of the company's success, a wholesale retailer invested in Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to utilize their expert people and best in class platform to create a comprehensive media and marketing communications plan, which has significantly increased sales. By transforming the wholesale retailer's press releases into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales, they have been able to shorten the time to implement their go to market strategies.





The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provided the wholesale retailer the ability to extend their reach nationally across various media publications and increase brand awareness as a leading supplier for customers and distributors. Newswire developed an integrated strategy based on wholesale retailer's business objectives and executed the strategy without the need for hiring any additional staff or an FTE. Through targeted campaigns ranging from national to industry-specific, the wholesale retailer reached new prospects and potential customers to further enhance their strong sales in Q4.

As part of the Guided Tour, the wholesale retailer connected and conveyed their media and communications needs to a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS).

Based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution, the EMAS was able to create an effective Earned Media Advantage Plan (EMAP) to carry out and reach the right audience at the right time through the right mediums.

The EMAS implements the customer's EMAP and integrated communications calendar to dramatically increase the production capacity without the need to hire an additional FTE.

"Having a well-rounded strategist act as an extension of the wholesale retailer's team to build out a comprehensive strategy, then actually put that strategy into production has increased their exposure and media presence thanks to the plan implemented by the EMAS. No other platform offers this solution," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire, "Our strategists provide a level of service not readily found with traditional press release distribution providers. As a result, we are able to create additional value and free up time for our customers."

With the right plan being carried out at the right time, the wholesale retailer has been able to focus on other tasks at hand and reap in investments they've made as measured in their monthly performance scorecards.

Sending the right message at the right time to the right audience through the right mediums is Newswire's specialty every EMAS accomplishes for every campaign. Doing so has reduced the customer's time to market, increased its brand awareness and surpassing projected sales goals. The wholesale retailer has access to a comprehensive media and marketing communications plan on demand, providing them with value-added propositions that help ease their outreach needs.

Terenzio said, "We add value to a press release by surrounding it with several programs and campaigns in order to create momentum within media and the marketplace. We hear the pain points many companies face with media and marketing communications, which allows our strategists to understand what needs to be worked and reworked in the company's 'customerized' plan."

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has become a sensational program for many customers. Following its success, customers have enjoyed the benefits of having a media and marketing communications strategy while eliminating all the risks and hidden costs associated with software selection, procurement, implementation, training, production, and performance measurement.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

