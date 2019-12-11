The global single superphosphate (SSP) market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210006003/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global single superphosphate (SSP) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SSP fertilizer is used in agriculture due to its low cost and the ease of availability. During the forecast period, the global demand for phosphate fertilizers is expected to grow significantly owing to the developments in the agricultural industry. This will increase the use of SSP as a fertilizer, thereby driving the growth of the global single superphosphate market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31214

As per Technavio, the rise in the demand for micronutrient-based fertilizers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Single Superphosphate (SSP) Market: Rise in Demand for Micronutrient-Based Fertilizers

The deficiency of micronutrients such as zinc, iron, manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium results in low-yield, reduced growth, and other plant abnormalities. Hence, end-users are increasing the use of micronutrient-based fertilizers to overcome such instances. For example, iron is very essential in processes such as photosynthesis and enzyme production. Similarly, manganese activates enzymes, improves chloroplast production, and enhances nitrogen fixation. Micronutrient-based fertilizers also improve the nutritional content of horticultural crops, fruits, and vegetables. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the global single superphosphate market during the forecast period.

"Reduction in arable land and upcoming new manufacturing plants for the production of gypsum will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Single Superphosphate (SSP) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global single superphosphate (SSP) marketbyapplication (agriculture and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by South America, Europe, North America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing cultivation of fruits and vegetables and the growth of horticultural activities in India and China will drive the SSP market growth in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210006003/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/