The global single superphosphate (SSP) market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210006003/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global single superphosphate (SSP) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SSP fertilizer is used in agriculture due to its low cost and the ease of availability. During the forecast period, the global demand for phosphate fertilizers is expected to grow significantly owing to the developments in the agricultural industry. This will increase the use of SSP as a fertilizer, thereby driving the growth of the global single superphosphate market.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31214
As per Technavio, the rise in the demand for micronutrient-based fertilizers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global Single Superphosphate (SSP) Market: Rise in Demand for Micronutrient-Based Fertilizers
The deficiency of micronutrients such as zinc, iron, manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium results in low-yield, reduced growth, and other plant abnormalities. Hence, end-users are increasing the use of micronutrient-based fertilizers to overcome such instances. For example, iron is very essential in processes such as photosynthesis and enzyme production. Similarly, manganese activates enzymes, improves chloroplast production, and enhances nitrogen fixation. Micronutrient-based fertilizers also improve the nutritional content of horticultural crops, fruits, and vegetables. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the global single superphosphate market during the forecast period.
"Reduction in arable land and upcoming new manufacturing plants for the production of gypsum will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Global Single Superphosphate (SSP) Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market report segments the global single superphosphate (SSP) marketbyapplication (agriculture and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by South America, Europe, North America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing cultivation of fruits and vegetables and the growth of horticultural activities in India and China will drive the SSP market growth in the region.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer Landscape
Geographical Segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210006003/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com/