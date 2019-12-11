Technavio has been monitoring the global body firming creams market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.15 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005898/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global body firming creams market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 110-page research report with TOC on "Body Firming Creams Market Analysis Report by product (non-plant extracts and pure plant extracts), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increasing sale of beauty care products online. Also, the rising popularity of paraben-free body creams is anticipated to further boost the growth of the body firming creams market.

Increasing penetration of smartphones and high accessibility to the internet provides convenience to shoppers in terms of researching and buying beauty care products. Many beauty care product manufacturers are launching their own e-commerce websites to cater to the growing inclination toward online shopping. For instance, Nykaa, a pure-play e-commerce retail vendor, offers a wide range of body-firming creams to end-users. Thus, the increasing sale of beauty care products online is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Body Firming Creams Market Companies:

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Consumer and Tesa. The company offers NIVEA Q10 Plus Firming Body Cream, NIVEA Skin Firming Nourishing Body Lotion, and NIVEA Q10 Firming Body Lotion with Vitamin C.

Clarins

Clarins is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: Clarins, My Blend, Mugler, and Azzaro. The company provides Extra-Firming Body Cream and Extra-Firming Body Lotion under the brand name, Clarins.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers Body firming oil and Aveeno body firming cream.

L'Oréal S.A.

L'Oréal S.A. is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional products, and Active cosmetics. The company provides Vichy body firming cream and Garnier body firming lotion.

Sol de Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro is headquartered in Brazil and offers products through its business segment: Beauty care products. The company offers a range of beauty care products, including BRAZILIAN BUM BUM CREAM and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Body Firming Creams Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Non-plant extracts

Pure plant extracts

Body Firming Creams Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005898/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com