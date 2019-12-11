Immune cell type specific profiles correlate with traditional blood cell count method

Novigenix SA, a leading Immuno-Transcriptomics company that develops and commercializes solutions for early cancer detection and precision medicine, today announced the development of a new immune cell type specific Immuno-Transcriptomic signature for the detection of colorectal cancer (CRC) in blood. The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress (11-14 December, Geneva, Switzerland).

Immune cells play a key role in cancer progression. Their response to the tumor can promote or prevent tumor growth and can be used to increase the diagnostic power of a cancer detection test. In this study, RNA signatures specific for different immune cell types (neutrophils, monocyte, T cells, CD4, CD8, B cells, NK cells) were compiled from published data and tested on the RNA-seq transcriptome profiles of 561 peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) samples from 218 healthy donors, 189 CRC, 115 advanced adenomas and 39 other cancers patients. The signature analysis was performed on Novigenix's LITOseek sequencing platform.

Myeloid cell (monocyte and neutrophil) RNA signatures were strongly upregulated in CRC compared to control samples (p<0.01), whereas the T-cell signature was significantly downregulated (p<0.01). The specificity of the different RNA signatures was demonstrated by their correlation with the respective cell count, performed with traditional method.

"These are very encouraging data on the utility of immune cell type specific RNA signature as biomarkers for CRC detection in blood," said Prof. Dr. G. Dorta from the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at CHUV in Lausanne, Switzerland. "The correlation of the cell type specific RNA signature with traditional cell counting as well as the CRC discriminant power could be very valuable for the development of an early CRC detection test."

"This newly developed cell type specific RNA signature demonstrated strong differentiation power between CRC and other cancers," said Dr. Jan Groen, CEO of Novigenix. "Therefore, we are evaluating how a combination of cell type specific RNA signatures with a CRC specific profile could be incorporated into a test for the early diagnosis of colon cancer."

About LITOseek

Novigenix's Blood Immuno-Transcriptomic sequence platform, LITOseek, analyzes the gene expression modifications (mRNA signatures) induced by the host response to various triggers, such as the onset of cancer. Disease specific algorithms are developed combining the mRNA signature with clinical and medical parameters. The combination of mathematical models with machine learning and collection of new data enables the continuous improvement of the predictive and adaptive algorithms.

About Novigenix

Novigenix is committed to providing a new understanding of the human host response against cancer. The Company was founded on the vision that Immuno-Transcriptomics will bring unprecedented advances in diagnosing and treating cancer patients, leading to significant improvement in healthcare. Novigenix's unique Immuno-Transcriptomics technology enables an accelerated identification of disease specific mRNA signatures of circulating immune cells, which combined with machine learning and predictive algorithms, can potentially predict onset and progression of disease. The Company has established a valuable multi-ethnical biobank and database of over 1,400 patients at risk of colorectal cancer (CRC) and has launched its first blood-based molecular diagnostic product, Colox, for the early detection of colon cancer. For more information visit www.novigenix.com

