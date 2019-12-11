Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Hammernews - jetzt ist es raus - renommierte Minen-Experten engagieren sich bei U.S. Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866197 ISIN: US2358511028 Ticker-Symbol: DAP 
Tradegate
11.12.19
08:00 Uhr
134,64 Euro
+0,50
+0,37 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,14
134,36
08:47
134,10
134,34
08:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANAHER CORPORATION134,64+0,37 %