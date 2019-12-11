The global bilirubin blood test market is poised to grow by USD 510.49 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising incidence of drug-induced liver injuries. In addition, the increasing number of unplanned pregnancies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the bilirubin blood test market.

The rising incidence of drug-induced liver injuries will be one of the major drivers in the global bilirubin blood test market. A few drugs can damage or limit the way the liver functions and lead to symptoms like jaundice, itching, and abdominal pain. The drug atazanavir for instance, causes the bilirubin levels to increase up to five times higher than the normal upper limit. Hence, the adoption of bilirubin blood tests to diagnose the health of the liver and to keep the bilirubin levels in check, will boost the global market during the forecast period.

Major Five Bilirubin Blood Test Market Companies:

Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments operates the businesses under its unified business segment. The product offered by the company is BR2 Bilirubin Stat-Analyzer. This analyzer is offered for fast and accurate results for measuring both total and direct bilirubin levels in neonates, using only a 30µL serum sample.

Danaher

Danaher operates the business under four segments, which include life sciences, diagnostics, dental, environmental applied solutions. The company's key offering includes UniCel DxC 800 Synchron Clinical Systems.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has business operations under the Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics segments. The product offered by the company is Bilirubin Direct Gen.2. This product is offered as an assay for in-vitro tests for the quantitative determination of direct bilirubin concentration in human serum and plasma.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates the business under three segments, which include personal health, diagnosis treatment, and connected care health informatics. The company's key offering includes the BiliChek System. This product is a non-invasive, transcutaneous bilirubinometer used to measure bilirubin levels.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. operates the business under the following segments: life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and services. The company's key offering in the bilirubin blood test market includes Total Bilirubin Reagents. This product determines the quantity of total bilirubin in serum samples.

Bilirubin Blood Test Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Infants

Adults

Bilirubin Blood Test Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

