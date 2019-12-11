EQS Group-Media / 2019-12-11 / 09:00 *Press Release* *Future Electronics and u-blox enter into Americas distribution agreement* *Thalwil, Switzerland, and Montreal, QC, Canada - December 11, 2019 -* u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Future Electronics (Future), a leading global distributor of electronic components, for the promotion and sale of all u-blox products in the Americas. Future will leverage its dedicated wireless and RF business unit, Future Connectivity Solutions, to promote u-blox's broad portfolio of Cellular, GNSS and Bluetooth solutions and platforms that enable IoT applications. This distribution agreement allows u-blox to leverage Future's extensive field engineering resources and world class distribution capabilities. "As a leading provider of wireless communication and positioning technologies, we are convinced that Future will further enhance our close business partnerships with our customers. By combining the latest in technologies with high quality technical support, together we can work with our customers through all the stages of product development, from design to production," says Suresh Ram, President, u-blox America. u-blox's extensive product offering and roadmap, provides Future Connectivity Solutions with one of the strongest Wireless and RF line cards in the industry. "We believe that u-blox's product offering will allow our dedicated wireless sales managers and engineers to provide a wide range of product support to our customer base," says Matthew Rotholz, Vice President Marketing, Future Connectivity Solutions. "Their recent acquisition of Rigado's Bluetooth Module portfolio, further demonstrates their commitment to the wireless space." Future Connectivity Solutions, a division of Future Electronics, is uniquely positioned to support a multitude of marketing, engineering and logistics services in the IoT space. "Our dedicated business unit is focused on providing a high level of support and services in the connectivity space. This includes a wide range of product support, demo and development support and system software support. All designed to help customers accelerate their time to market," added Remy Bhilotra, Director of Marketing for Future Connectivity Solutions. *About u-blox* u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com [1]) Find us on Facebook [2], LinkedIn [3], Twitter @ublox [4] and YouTube [5] *u-blox Media Contact:* Natacha Seitz, Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing E-mail: natacha.seitz@u-blox.com *About Future Electronics* Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, and comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Founded in 1968, the company has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,000 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to delight the Customer(R). For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com [6]. *Media Contact:* FUTURE ELECTRONICS Martin H. Gordon Director, Corporate Communications 514-694-7710 (ext. 2236) Fax: 514-630-2671 martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

