Temenos customers will be able to quickly adapt to change, improve efficiency ratios, and solve critical regulatory reporting and risk requirements

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announces that AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, has joined Temenos MarketPlace. Temenos MarketPlace is Temenos' platform for connecting banks with the best in complementary FinTech solutions. With the addition of this new solution, Temenos T24 Transact clients will now have access to a complementary solution to drive efficiencies for their global risk and regulatory reporting programs.

Globally, banks face an intense and constantly changing regulatory compliance environment. Temenos customers will seamlessly leverage AxiomSL's broad array of risk capital and regulatory reporting solutions running on ControllerView, its award-winning data integrity and control platform. Banks will benefit from AxiomSL's comprehensive coverage of more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions globally, and its unparalleled surveillance of regulatory changes that ensures its solutions are always up to date.

"We are excited to work with AxiomSL to enable our clients to benefit from a leading regulatory reporting solution in the near future," said Adam Gable, Risk, Treasury Financial Crime Mitigation Product Director, Temenos. "With a standardized connection from Temenos to AxiomSL, our clients will be able to more fully utilize their data, eliminate exposure to monitoring and implementing myriad regulatory changes, and gain confidence in their reporting. This will simplify reporting obligations, reduce cost, and by leveraging Temenos' risk and regulatory data-set, that is delivered on Temenos Data Lake will result in our clients being able to adapt quickly to future requirements."

Paul Roberts, Temenos MarketPlace Director, Temenos, added: "We are delighted to welcome AxiomSL as the latest solution available on Temenos MarketPlace. By curating and pre-integrating solutions such as AxiomSL, we are enabling FinTechs to easily connect with our 3,000 financial institutions around the world and further grow their businesses, whilst providing our clients with access to the latest in FinTech innovation to drive customer experience, efficiencies and scalability."

"Regulatory compliance requires banks to corral and manage vast amounts of diverse data and meet complex analytical and reporting requirements across many regulators and jurisdictions," said Alex Tsigutkin, Founder and CEO, AxiomSL. "We are working toward a cohesive solution where banks will be better equipped to maximize the value of their risk and regulatory data, transparently satisfy regulatory obligations, and reduce the total cost of their data management and risk and regulatory programs. This collaboration will enable our clients to gain advantages from both companies' innovative technologies. We are proud to join Temenos' MarketPlace community for FinTech providers."

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $9 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions. AxiomSL is in the top 20 of the Chartis RiskTech100 2020 ranking.

For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN), headquartered in Geneva, is the world's leader in banking software, partnering with banks and other financial institutions to transform their businesses and stay ahead of a changing marketplace. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic front office and core banking, payments, fund management and wealth management software products enabling banks to deliver consistent, frictionless customer journeys and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve industry-leading cost-income ratios of 25.2% and returns on equity of 25.0%, 2X better than the industry average. These clients also invest over 53% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is 2.5X the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com

