Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGQF ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5 Ticker-Symbol: MF6 
Xetra
11.12.19
14:48 Uhr
4,100 Euro
-0,045
-1,09 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGFORCE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGFORCE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,080
4,100
15:05
4,090
4,150
15:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAGFORCE
MAGFORCE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAGFORCE AG4,100-1,09 %