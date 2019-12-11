



LONDON, Dec 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns for Axe in Argentina, Interac in Canada and US, 5 Gum in China, Pepsi Max in Australia and SKODA in the United Kingdom are among the 21 shortlisted case studies in the Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships category of this year's WARC Media Awards.Organised annually by WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, this international awards scheme rewards communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results by examining the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.The Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships category, currently being judged by a panel of media planning professionals chaired by Unilever's Carrie Timms, Vice President of Global Media, looks for how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals.The shortlist is made up of a cross-section of categories, including automotive, soft drinks, FMCG and personal care. The Asia-Pacific region leads with 14 shortlisted papers, followed by the Americas with four and EMEA with three.Shortlisted for the WARC Media Awards 2019, Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships are:- Helmet Hijack - Head & Shoulders - Procter & Gamble - MediaCom - Vietnam- Jump on the Wagen - Volkswagen - PHD - Canada, United States- Boca vs. River - The match of the century - Axe - Unilever - Initiative - Argentina- ThisIsOurTime - SKODA UK - Volkswagen Group - PHD UK, FUSE - United Kingdom- Max Your Summer - Pepsi Max - PepsiCo - PHD, PepsiCo - Australia- Project NEMO - Take Dirt to Give Dirt - OMO - Unilever - Mindshare Vietnam, Click Media - Vietnam- Colonel KI - KFC - Yum China - Mindshare - China- Luo Tianyi - Nescafe - Mindshare - China- Daring teenage footballers to be their best - Nike World Cup - Nike - Mindshare - China- Gold Spirit - Wall's - Unilever - Mindshare Indonesia - Indonesia- Carpool Talk - Ford Everest - Ford Vietnam - Mindshare - Vietnam- Espresso Stopover - Sting - Sunstory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage - Mindshare - Vietnam- Music Festival Activations - Live Nation x Carlsberg - Carlsberg Foundation and Carlsberg Shareholders - Live Nation Experiential - United Kingdom- Bounce 2.0 Campaign - 5 Gum - Mars Wrigley - MediaCom China - China- Earning Curve - Interac - Interac Corps. - Zulu Alpha Kilo - Canada, United States- The Away Game - Tim Hortons - Zulu Alpha Kilo - Canada, United States- Famous Names - Skinny - Spark NZ - PHD New Zealand, Colenso BBDO - New Zealand- How Zhonghua Shone Through - Zhonghua - Unilever - PHD China - China- Bye Bye Beetle - Volkswagen Beetle - Volkswagen - PHD China - China- Save the Cows - Puck - Arla Foods - FP7 McCann Dubai - United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia- Infallible over Hotpot - L'Oreal - Mindshare - ChinaThe shortlisted entries of the Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships category, the final category to be announced, alongside the shortlisted papers for Effective Use of Tech (www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=tech), Best Use of Data (www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=data) and Effective Channel Integration (www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=channel_integration) are available to view on warc.com. The winners will be announced early next year with the top winning campaigns sharing a total prize fund of $40,000.For more information on the WARC Media Awards and the Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships shortlist view on www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=partnerships_and_sponsorships.About WARC- advertising evidence, insights and best practiceWARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.