It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 12 December 2019: Udsteder Nykredit Nykredit Nykredit Nykredit Nykredit / Realkredit A/S Realkredi Realkredi Realkredi Realkredit A/S issuer t A/S t A/S t A/S Første 12-12-2019 12-12-2019 12-12-2019 12-12-2019 12-12-2019 dato for handel / First day of trading ISIN DK0009526139 DK00095264 DK00095265 DK00095266 DK0009526212 85 68 42 Instrume 1NYK13Hju25DKKRT F3NYK32HDK F3NYK32HDK F3NYK32HDK 1NYK13Hju21DKKIT nt Kap022 Kokt23 Kok023 name/ti cker Udstedel DKK DKK DKK DKK DKK sesvalut a / Currenc y, issuanc e Årlig 1 0 0 0 1 nominel rente / Nominal interes t rate Udløbsda 01-07-2025 01-04-2022 01-10-2023 01-10-2023 01-07-2021 to / Maturit y date Terminer 1 4 4 4 1 pr. år / Payment s per year ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66