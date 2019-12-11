ADMIE Holding reported 9M19 results, with net income up 12% y-o-y, and said that IPTO's 2019 development capex plan is being implemented in a timely manner. We believe the stock continues to trade at an excessive discount to peers and to the implied regulated asset base (RAB) value. Such a discount would only be justified if allowed regulatory returns were significantly below the actual cost of capital, which we believe is not the case. Our valuation of ADMIE Holding is broadly unchanged at €2.89/share and is roughly in line with the RAB value implied by IPTO.

