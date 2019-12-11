FinecoBank Adds Support for Garmin Pay to Contactless Payment Devices

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wednesday 11th December, FinecoBank ("Fineco"), one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, announces today that it will add Garmin Pay to its growing list of contactless payment devices.

Fineco customers can now link their Fineco card to Garmin Pay through the Garmin Connect app for iOS or Android. To unlock the cards on the watch, users will need to set a security passcode to confirm payments. Once linked, customers of the bank will be able to make payments on the move, directly from their wrist.

Commenting on the new partnership Fineco Head of Global Brokerage Alessandro Capuano said: "Our customers are increasingly looking for their banking providers to be fully integrated into their everyday lives. Garmin Pay provides another quick and simple way to make payments while on the go - whether you are working out, in the office, or shopping."

Ben Clark, Product Management for Garmin Pay in the UK said: "We are delighted to be able to offer Garmin Pay to Fineco customers, revolutionizing the way users pay. With Garmin Pay, customers can keep a digital collection of payment cards directly on their smartwatch and can easily choose between the payment cards on display."

Customers can use their Fineco card with Garmin Pay securely at all contactless readers and on the world's leading transport systems. More information about supported business and transportation networks, along with detailed instructions on use are available here.

With the addition of Garmin Pay, FinecoBank customers now have a wide variety of options for contactless payments, including existing support for Apple Pay and Google Pay.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. The company offers single account banking, credit, trading and investment services through its transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, combined with one of the largest financial advisory networks in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important private banking providers in Italy.

