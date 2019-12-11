Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850775 ISIN: ES0178430E18 Ticker-Symbol: TNE5 
Xetra
11.12.19
11:28 Uhr
6,693 Euro
-0,058
-0,86 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,672
6,673
11:48
6,673
6,674
11:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUTELSAT
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS15,065+1,52 %
TELEFONICA SA6,693-0,86 %