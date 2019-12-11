Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) has secured a multi-year capacity contract at its flagship HOTBIRD neighbourhood with Spain's leading telecommunications operator, Telefonica.

Telefonica has selected Eutelsat's key orbital position at 13° East to broadcast RTVE free-to-air content consisting of two HD channels: TVE Internacional Europa, the world's farthest-reaching Spanish general interest channel, and the news channel, 24 Horas, as well as six RNE (Radio Nacional de España) radio stations.

RTVE will shortly benefit from the unrivalled audience of this hotspot covering Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. These channels were previously distributed on the 19.2°East orbital position.

Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat's Chief Commercial Officer: "We are proud to have been selected by Telefonica to broadcast the content of a major public broadcaster on HOTBIRD. This demonstrates both the benefit of satellite as a broadcast infrastructure and the attractiveness of HOTBIRD as a key neighbourhood across Europe and the MENA region."

Francisco Panduro, EMEA Sales Manager, Telefonica Audio-visual Services: "Thanks to this partnership with Eutelsat, we are delighted that Spanish and Hispanic households across Europe will soon be able to enjoy a rich offer of video and radio content from both TVE and RNE."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005369/en/

Contacts:

Media

Marie-Sophie Ecuer

Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com

Jessica Whyte

Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91

jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Enjalbert

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

aenjalbert@eutelsat.com