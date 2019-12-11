The automotive transmission housing market size is poised to grow by 21.14 million units during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The automotive industry is witnessing the integration of advanced manufacturing techniques and processes, which is leading to efficient component designs. The same can be observed in the automotive transmission housing market with manufacturers making use of advanced processes, such as 3D simulation techniques, and analysis procedures to manufacture transmission housing with high precision and cost-effectiveness. Vendors are incorporating innovative processes to streamline the pressing and post-pressing machining process required in the manufacture of transmission housing. These factors are helping to develop efficient, lighter, and more rigid housing designs while reducing the defects or the probability of cracks within the housing. Thus, the development of efficient transmission housing designs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing use of magnesium alloy to manufacture transmission housing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive Transmission Housing Market: Growing Use of Magnesium Alloy to Manufacture Transmission Housing

The growing use of magnesium alloy to manufacture transmission housing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive transmission housing market. Vendors operating in the market are increasingly using innovative materials in the manufacturing of transmission housing. Magnesium offers superior benefits over steel and aluminum due to its superior physical and mechanical properties. Magnesium alloys are suitable for the manufacture of thin-walled automotive components with complex geometries, such as housing. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

"Other factors such as the advancements in the field of automotive transmission systems, and the development of advanced algorithms for rapid gear shifts using digital circuitry will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive transmission housing market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Transmission Housing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive transmission housing marketby application (passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles) and by region (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and Americas respectively. The growth of the automotive transmission housing market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the high production volume of passenger vehicles, growing implementation of efficient materials in transmission development and manufacturing.

