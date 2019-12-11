Scientists from Israel have used nanowires to detach particles from the surfaces of solar panels. The proposed microscopic self-cleaning technology is said to raise the efficiency of particle removal with hydrophobicity.Researchers at Israel's Ben Gurion University of the Negev claim to have developed an efficient self-cleaning solution for dust removal from solar panels. The solution, presented in the study Self-Cleaning Mechanism: Why Nanotexture and Hydrophobicity Matter, published by ACS Publications, consists of an hydrophobic coating that repels water, which is said to reduce the friction ...

