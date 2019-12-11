Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019

Arion Bank hf. 
11.12.2019
Arion Bank hf.: Styrmir Sigurjónsson appointed managing director of Information Technology & CTO at Arion Bank

Styrmir Sigurjónsson has been appointed managing director of Information Technology & CTO at Arion Bank and will take up the position on 17 February 2020. Styrmir has extensive experience of IT and product development and since 2009 has been at Natera in the United States. Natera specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics and is listed on the NASDAQ CM. Since 2012 Styrmir has held a number of managerial roles at the company, has been senior VP of R&D data science and engineering since 2017 and managed a development team of over 200 employees across multiple countries. Before joining Natera, Styrmir worked for Straumur Investment Bank, FL Group and Citi.

Styrmir has a Ph.D. and an M.S. in electrical engineering from Stanford and a C.S. degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Iceland. He is married to Berglind Erlingsdóttir and they have three children.

For further information please contact Arion Bank's Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.is or Theodor Fridbertsson, Head of Investor Relations, +354 856 6760.

