MP Brand's All-New Phelps Test Team

VISTA, California, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MP Brand today announced the launch of the Phelps Test Team, an online platform designed for the global swimming community. A first-of-its-kind in the swimming industry, the Phelps Test Team offers swimmers an opportunity to help influence the design of the most advanced swim gear in the world. Members will receive an exclusive preview of products, have the ability to communicate directly with the MP Brand, and have the opportunity to beta-test products.

"The sport of swimming has given me so much over the years, and I'm so excited to invite this passionate community to provide their feedback and help the MP Brand continue to make the best swimming products," said Michael Phelps. "It has been a great experience for me to work closely with the MP Brand product team and the Phelps Test Team will be a unique opportunity for swimmers to be part of the process."

The first product available to selected Phelps Test Team members is the Matrix Beta Tech Suit, a new technical suit developed by a world class team of international scientists, engineers and athletes, and is FINA approved. Additional products will be introduced to the Phelps Test Team community in 2020.

"The Phelps Test Team is an inclusive initiative designed to encourage conversation and foster input from every type of swimmer," said Todd Mitchell, VP at Aqua Lung. "As we continue to grow and evolve, MP Brand wants to give swimmers a voice to help engage with our products and our sport."

Swimmers must be at least 13 years of age to participate in the Phelps Test Team. For more information on the Phelps Test Team visit www.michaelphelps.com.

About MP Brand

Launched in the spring of 2015, the MP Brand designed by Aqua Sphere is a shared vision to develop innovative products that are inclusive and accessible to a broader range of swimmers across the full swimming lifecycle. The MP Brand features technical swim products leveraging proprietary technologies and performance enhancing designs. For more information, visit www.michaelphelps.com.

About AQUA SPHERE

Established in Genoa, Italy, in 1998, Aqua Sphere is the premier swimming equipment manufacturer for fitness and recreational swimming and triathlons. Supported by an international distribution network, Aqua Sphere has grown into a worldwide enterprise with a global footprint in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.AquaSphereSwim.com.