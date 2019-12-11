As part of a series of interviews on renewable energy and geopolitics, Indra Overland - head of the Center for Energy Research at the Norwegian Institute for International Affairs - explains why some countries will take the lead in the energy transition. All of the countries in Africa, with the exception of a few oil exporters, will be part of the solar revolution, he said, noting the recent release of the GeGaLo Index. He also looks at why big economies such as the United States, Germany, China and Australia are not geopolitically well-situated for the energy transition, and why others, such ...

