The semi annual review of the VINX 30 Index (VINX30) has now been completed. The new composition will be effective on Monday December 23, 2019. Additions to Index: Company Name Symbol ----------------------------------- Genmab A/S GMAB ----------------------------------- Ørsted A/S ORSTED ----------------------------------- A.P. Møller - Mærsk B A/S MAERSK B ----------------------------------- Deletions to Index: Company Name Symbol ----------------------- Mowi ASA MOWI ----------------------- AstraZeneca PLC AZN ----------------------- Danske Bank A/S DANSKE ----------------------- See the attached file for a complete list of constituents including the new number of shares and new weights (based on closing price as of 11/29/19). Any changes to Index Shares/Weights due to Corporate Action up until Review Effective Date will be communicated as in when the Corporate Actions take effect. If you have questions regarding these changes, please contact Nasdaq Global Index Services Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717 0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=749925