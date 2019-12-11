Keep Your Goods Discreet, Protected and Odor-Free with New Caynga Cases

Startup Caynga's first launch, Journey Collection, aims to give people discretion, ease and comfort when storing their goods

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / At MJBizCon, Caynga, a new startup brand of purpose-built cases to store essential goods, today launches its first case collection to help people stay discreet while keeping their items safe and protected. Designed specifically to their needs, the Journey Collection provides people protection for their essentials by keeping them locked in, while also protecting kids and pets by keeping them locked out.

About Caynga

Caynga is dedicated to elevating the user experience through the innovation of solution-based products. We give people the discretion, ease and comfort they need to enjoy their product in peace. For those who choose Caynga products, discretion and protection are critical-and we design specifically to these needs. Caynga is a privately held business, based in Santa Ana, California.

