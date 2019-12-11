AIM ImmunoTech Inc: AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the Investor Summit in Philadelphia

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, today announced that it will be presenting at the Investor Summit being held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Hotel Monaco in Philadelphia. The Investor Summit will feature 40 companies and have more than 300 institutional and retail investors in attendance.

Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

About Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

