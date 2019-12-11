Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Announces Change to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:JAGGF)(TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce Mr. Rodney Lamond, current Director on the Board, has been named Chairman of the Board effective December 9, 2019. Mr. Thomas Weng, current Chairman of the Board, has chosen to step down, but will continue to serve on the Board of Jaguar Mining.

With more than 30 years of global mining experience across North America, South America and Australia, Mr. Lamond brings deep expertise in operations, projects and business development in the precious metals sector to support the future growth and performance of Jaguar Mining. Mr. Lamond currently serves as President and CEO of Jerritt Canyon Gold.

"I am delighted to take on the post of Chairman to support the continued evolution of Jaguar Mining. During my tenure with Jaguar, the Company has focused on building its sustainable production profile delivering steady improvements in operational execution as well as significant exploration success. With a stable cash position, I look forward to working with the Board, Vern Baker, CEO, and the management team to ensure we continue making the right investments to unlock the true value of our quality Brazilian assets. On behalf of the Board, we thank Tom for his contributions as Chairman over the past year and look forward to his continued support."

About Rodney Lamond

Mr. Lamond is President and CEO of Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC, a growing mid-tier North American gold producer. Previously, Mr. Lamond was President and CEO of Jaguar Mining from December 2015 to August 2018. Mr. Lamond was also the President and CEO of Crocodile Gold, a gold producer with assets in Australia, prior to the 2015 business combination with Newmarket Gold (now Kirkland Lake Gold). Mr. Lamond holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mining Engineering from Laurentian University and is member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information made in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected," "is forecast," "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, expected sales, production statistics, ore grades, tonnes milled, recovery rates, cash operating costs, definition/delineation drilling, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, currency fluctuations, capital requirements, project studies, mine life extensions, restarting suspended or disrupted operations, continuous improvement initiatives, and resolution of pending litigation. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the estimated timeline for the development of its mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained and renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting the forecast plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labour disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, procurement fraud and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as other public disclosure documents that can be accessed under the issuer profile of "Jaguar Mining Inc." on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

