With reference to announcements made public by Klappir Grænar Lausnir hf. (symbol: KLAPP B) on April 1, 2019 and October 17, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on December 12, 2019. ISIN IS0000029171 Company name Klappir Grænar Lausnir hf. Total share capital before the increase 66,500,000 (66,500,000 shares) Increase in share capital 17,526,661 (17,526,661 shares) Total share capital following the increase 84,026,661 (84,026,661 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KLAPP B Orderbook ID 144081