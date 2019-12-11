NREL has published a paper showing an experimental solar cell, with a unique technique for wiring two separate solar cells into one, that increased the cell's efficiency by 4%. The document also offers a respectable review of other technologies being developed.The purpose of this paper is to analyze how rewiring a solar cell could increase the efficiency, and big efficiency numbers in solar module technologies are always exciting. However, the best value extracted from this document, is to see the broad building of knowledge that is occuring in advanced high efficiency solar cells. The US Department ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...