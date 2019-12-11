Dr. Marco Lo Giudice joins Kovrr from Tokio Millennium Re as Kovrr continues to expand its cyber risk modeling team.

Based in London, Marco will join Kovrr as Head of Pricing Models Development. The Kovrr platform currently allows (re)insurers to predict, price, and manage their cyber risk. He will spearhead Kovrr's efforts as they further expand their cyber catastrophe modeling and portfolio accumulation management capabilities.

Prior to joining Kovrr, Dr Marco Lo Giudice worked in the catastrophe modeling and exposure management fields for thirteen years, where his most recent role was the Local Head of Pricing at Tokio Millennium Re, UK branch. His responsibilities included scheduling, organization, and delivery of all pricing activities within the UK office and he managed a team across the CAT and actuarial departments.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Marco as a full-time member of the Kovrr team. Marco has extensive experience developing and implementing catastrophe models for both insurance and reinsurance carriers," said Shalom Bublil, Kovrr's Chief Risk Officer. "We believe Marco will be a significant driver in helping Kovrr further develop our solutions for the (re)insurance market and enable our clients to stress-test their books and get visibility into their cyber risk exposure."

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005418/en/

Contacts:

Naomi Weisz

Head of Marketing at Kovrr

naomi@kovrr.com