Acquisition strengthens NAVEX Global's presence in Europe and ability to accelerate international growth

Leading integrated risk and compliance management software company NAVEX Globaltoday announced the acquisition of WhistleB, an innovative whistleblowing solution and incident management software provider based in Stockholm, Sweden.

The demand for automated compliance solutions is growing worldwide, and particularly in Europe. This is due in large part to the proliferation of regulatory requirements including the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive, GDPR, and emerging standards such as the ISO 37002 whistleblowing management system guidelines.

As the global regulatory environment becomes more complex, organizations of all sizes recognize the need to automate their risk and compliance programs. "Automating the whistleblower reporting and subsequent report investigation process is core to any compliance program," said Bob Conlin, NAVEX Global President and CEO. "WhistleB's solution has gained strong traction in specific markets. As part of NAVEX Global's risk and compliance solution suite, it will help to accelerate our growth globally as demand for whistleblower solutions accelerates."

Founded in 2011, WhistleB offers an integrated whistleblowing case management system with reporting options in over 60 languages used by customers in more than 150 countries. Founding Partners Karin Henriksson and Gunilla Hadders attribute WhistleB's success to its mission of making whistleblowing trustworthy. "It has always been our goal to deliver a whistleblower system that is easy to implement and easy to use. Customers have responded very positively," said Henriksson. "It is exciting to now join the world's largest integrated risk and compliance software company, which will allow WhistleB's customer base to grow even faster."

"The fit between WhistleB and NAVEX Global is very strong," said Giles Newman, NAVEX Global's EMEA Managing Director. "Both companies understand their customers' compliance challenges are becoming more complex and require innovative software solutions. We look forward to working together to support WhistleB's customers and, with the strength of the combined companies, help new customers get ready to respond to the new EU Whistleblower Protection Directive."

WhistleB is NAVEX Global's third acquisition in 2019. Previous transactions include UK-based hotline system provider Expolink in June, and US-based integrated risk management system provider Lockpath in August.

About NAVEX Global

NAVEX Global is the worldwide leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services that help organizations manage risk, address complex regulatory compliance requirements and foster an ethical, highly productive workplace culture. Learn more about NAVEX Global (navexglobal.com) online: Ethics Compliance Matters Blog (navexglobal.com/blog), @NAVEXGlobal (twitter.com/navexglobal), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/navex-global)

About WhistleB

WhistleB was established in response to regional demand for a multilingual, easy to use, and secure whistleblowing system that employees would feel confident using. The company provides a user-friendly whistleblowing system for the reporting of suspected ethical and compliance-related misconduct, along with integrated case management tools. The WhistleB system is currently used in more than 150 countries, including all EU countries. For more information visit, http://www.whistleb.com/.

