Åsa Riisberg Leaves the Board of Directors of Karo Pharma at her Own Request

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Åsa Riisberg has notified the Board of Directors of Karo Pharma that she, due to a number of time-consuming commitments, wishes to leave her position as member of the Board of Directors. She resigned from the Board of Directors 10 December 2019.

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of Karo Pharma, the Board of Directors shall consist of not less than three and not more than ten members. Following Åsa Riisberg's resignation, the Board of Directors will consist of seven members, and a replacement will at the latest be elected at the next Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +4673-501 76 20, christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com

Jon Johnsson, CFO, +4673-507 88 61, jon.johnsson@karopharma.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.00 CET on 11 December 2019.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company specialised in sales and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products sold in pharmacies and retail. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

