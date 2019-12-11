Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2019) - CFN Media (OTCQB: CNFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing an exciting new CBD/CBD product from Hemptown USA.

With legalization of marijuana and hemp sweeping across North America, innovators are looking to pack the goodness of cannabis compounds into all sorts of consumer products, including chewing gum. Cannabinoid-infused gum is growing in popularity as consumers embrace the ease of transportation, precise dosing and rapid uptake to realize therapeutic effect. On the back of an acquisition this summer, multistate hemp grower Hemptown USA has taken a leadership position in the space, recently launching the first-ever hybrid CBD and CBG-infused gum.





Figure 1. Hemptown Gum

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5503/50671_9966d50354499932_001full.jpg

Accredited? Click here to get more information on Hemptown USA's pre-public financing.

The Acquisition at the Backbone of it All

In July, the hemp startup and subsidiary of Hemptown Organics Corp. acquired longtime nutraceutical maker Kirkman Group for the purpose of accelerating its entrance into the consumer packaged goods sector. Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Kirkman has been in business for 70 years with over 400 products in its portfolio and a specialty in supplying world-class formulations for children with autism and special needs.

The acquisition gave Hemptown a bevy of assets along with the product bag. These included a 25,000-square-foot FDA-licensed, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing facility, the Ultra Tested test protocols, a highly seasoned and well-respected staff and management team, library of state-of-the-art formulations and appropriate equipment to manufacture a wide array of CBD and CBG liquid fill tinctures, creams, topicals, and gums/edibles.

Global (Yes, Global) Leader in CBG

In the acronym-filled cannabis space, CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) are the two most talked about cannabis components, but neither would be possible if it weren't for the lesser known CBG (cannabigerol). CBG is colloquially known as the "Mother of All Cannabinoids" because it is a precursor to THC and CBD and many other cannabinoids. To the point that it converts into other compounds, CBG only presents in limited amounts in cannabis and its non-intoxicated cousin hemp.

When the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill was passed late in 2018, hemp - which by definition contains little to no THC (the part of cannabis responsible for the "high") - became legal across the U.S., paving the way for interstate commerce for cannabinoid-bearing products derived from hemp.

More research needs to be completed, but indications exists that CBG can be effective in treating glaucoma (as a vasodilator), IBD (as an anti-inflammatory), Huntington's disease (because of neuro-protective qualities), infections (as an antibiotic), cancer and many other elusive maladies.

Accredited? Click here to get more information on Hemptown USA's pre-public financing.

Leveraging market-leading seed genetics that support increased CBG levels in hemp plants, Hemptown is growing over 500 acres specifically focused on making the company the dominant North American supplier of CBG.

It's already checking that box. This latest cultivation season, Hemptown scaled up to grow the single largest crop of CBG not only in its home state of Oregon, but in the world.

Now Bring the Gum

The first consumer product innovation to come out of the acquisition of Kirkman is Hemptown Chew gum, which contains the highest level of hemp-derived CBD and CBG cannabinoids on the market today. Each piece of Hemptown Chew mint-flavored gum contains 15 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of CBG.

Along with the potential benefits of CBG, chewers of Hemptown's gum may also enjoy the rewards of CBD, which is widely touted for supporting joint and muscle function (and recovery), aiding with restful sleep, promoting healthy skin and reducing anxiety, amongst many other things.





Figure 2. Hemptown Gum

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5503/50671_9966d50354499932_002full.jpg

As it happens, chewing gum has been shown to improve alertness, so those that are looking to benefit from the mental acuity often attributed to CBD could get more bang for their buck.

Hemptown is hoping to capture a share of the global chewing gum market Mordor Intelligence forecasts to keep growing 4.3% annually to reach $22.27 billion by 2024. With sales of sugared chewing gums on the decline, Mordor analysts expect functional chewing gums to be a market driver.

Accredited? Click here to get more information on Hemptown USA's pre-public financing.

"We are looking forward to growing and expanding in the U.S., as we believe there is a great opportunity for functional gums and their benefits - especially knowing that global consumption of hemp-infused products is growing exponentially," said Bruce Trent, VP global sales, Hemptown USA, in a statement on the new product launch.

The Hemptown gum began its roll-out across the U.S. during October. The company is coming in at a price point that is attractive compared to other cannabinoid-bearing gums. As it works its way onto retailers' shelves, the gum can be bought online on HemptownUSA.com. A single pack containing two servings is $4.99, a pack of six is $9.99, and a pack of 12 is $18.99.

Click here to read the full article: http://bit.ly/2Pa325N

Click Here to Receive CFN Media's Newsletter Every Week in Your Inbox

About CFN Media

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) is the owner and operator of CFN Media, the leading agency and digital financial media network dedicated to the legal cannabis industry.

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: https://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content. CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, have been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer

Contact

Hemptown USA

Company Contact

Zayn Kalyan

zayn@hemptownusa.com

778-938-3367

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50671