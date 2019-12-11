Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has been recognized as a "Leader" by global research and advisory firm Forrester Research Inc. in its report, The Forrester Wave: AI Consultancies, Q3 2019.

The firm evaluated participating companies by researching, analyzing and scoring them on 23 different criteria across three main categories current offering, strategy and market presence.

The report highlights that, "Wipro comes to the table with strategic approaches and best practices to engage the right internal experts and stakeholders, according to clients." The report also states that Wipro's "emphasis on culture in the engagement is its strength and translates into helping clients develop their own AI culture and Centre of Excellence." Additionally, the report notes that "Client case studies demonstrate Wipro is not only about AI theory; its developers do a lot of basic blocking and tackling."

Addressing pricing concerns in what is a niche and specialized skill, Wipro offers a number of value-based pricing models designed around product delivery. The company leverages a broad range of Intellectual property (IP)-based platform offerings augmented by a flexible business model through Topcoder, enabling clients to tap into data science and development skills on demand. It has also extended Wipro HOLMES AI platform and Data Discovery Platform (DDP) to support executive stakeholder requirements, delivering business-centric and industry-oriented solutions.

Commenting on Wipro's recognition in the Forrester report, Jayant Prabhu, Vice President and Global Head, Data, Analytics AI, Wipro Limited said, "We have been at the forefront of successfully driving business innovation and transformation for our clients towards being Intelligent Enterprises with an innovative Topcoder delivery model. Augmenting our integrated AI, design, data and analytics narrative, backed by our domain consulting experience and powerful platforms, DDP and Wipro HOLMES, we are succeeding in increasing traction in the AI and analytics space."

Phil Dunmore, Managing Partner and Head of Global Consulting Group, Wipro Limited said, "AI and Intelligent Automation is changing the very fabric of society, business, and governance. It is disrupting processes, creating new business models and delivering exceptional customer experiences. One of the major hurdles in harnessing the power of AI by businesses is the challenge posed by change adoption and scaling AI culture to enterprise level. Using AI led Automation Advisory and Wipro HOLMES platform, we help enterprises overcome these challenges by creating outcome-based roadmaps, agile delivery, innovative service models and seamless customer experience. Our customers have spoken on our behalf in this report and we believe that being recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave is a testament to our AI and Automation transformation and consulting services capabilities."

Click here to access the Forrester report.

