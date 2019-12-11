Bernard Ross, Sky Medical Technology, Honoured With Bionow Outstanding Contribution Award

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernard Ross, Founder and CEO of Daresbury-based Sky Medical Technology, developer of bioelectronic medicine therapies for clinicians who treat vascular related conditions, has been honoured with the Bionow Outstanding Contribution Award at the 18th annual awards ceremony.

Held in Cheshire on the 28th November, the Bionow awards ceremony celebrates the highest achievements of the North of England's life science sector.

An award winning organisation themselves, Bionow is a business development and services company at the heart of the biomedical and life sciences sector in the North of England, enabling member organisations to become amongst the most competitive in their industry, through the specialist tools and support that Bionow provide that help profile, influence and raise funding streams to strengthen the companies they serve. A true voice for the North, a Bionow award celebrates outstanding success and is recognised as prestigious.

At their 2019 award ceremony, Bionow has honoured the outstanding contribution Bernard Ross has made at private & public board level across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical, technology development and FMCG. First as former Head of International Development at CMI plc, Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular at Bioaccelerate Inc., CEO Inncardio Inc., CEO Accura Pharma plc, and now as Founder and CEO of Sky Medical Technology Ltd.

Bernard established Sky to commercialise its innovative bioelectronic therapy platform, OnPulse, embedded in its clinically proven and NICE approved geko device - developed to address life threatening blood clots, complications related to swelling after orthopaedic surgery, vascular conditions related to wound healing and elite sport recovery.

The geko device is an easy to use, wearable therapy. The size of a wristwatch and worn at the knee, the daily disposable device gently stimulates the common peroneal nerve activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, resulting in increased blood flow in the deep veins of the calf. Through an innovative mechanism of neuromuscular electrostimulation, the geko device is the first clinically proven bioelectronic muscle pump activator of its kind to be cleared by the US FDA for VTE prevention across all patients including non-surgical patients.

Bernard comments: "Having spent more than 25 years in the industry and having seen the vast number of world-class innovations that have come out of the life sciences sector in the North, to be honoured with this award is incredible. My sincere thanks go to Bionow for this recognition.

"I'm extraordinarily proud of all that we have achieved at Sky. This award is a tribute not only to our in-house team, but also to the medical professionals we work with. Through their championship of our innovation we have been able to secure adoption across multiple care pathways, positively impacting the lives of thousands of people worldwide."

About Firstkind and Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Sky Medical Technology, the parent of Firstkind Ltd, is a highly innovative UK based medical devices company that has developed a ground-breaking bioelectronics medicine platform, OnPulse. The company develops a range of products tailored to the needs of different medical application areas, selling both direct and through strategic partnerships or distributors in each major clinical area. Focus therapy areas include oedema control, DVT prevention, wound healing and elite sport recovery. The goal in each application is to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources.

About Bionow

Bionow supports business growth, competitiveness and innovation within the biomedical and life science sectors across Northern England. Their membership services add value and cost-efficiency to scientific, clinical and business operations within early stage and growth-oriented firms.

Their membership base includes start-ups and early stage firms as well as established growth-oriented companies. Bionow's membership offering focuses upon the specific needs of firms at their different stages of development, including dedicated business support programmes, shared procurement schemes with significant cost savings, exclusive insurance benefits, recruitment and training services, local and national events and access to a vibrant network of businesses. http://www.bionow.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042778/Bernard_Ross.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042779/The_geko_device.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026919/Sky_Medical_Technology_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Sue Davenport

+44(0)1494 572044

+44(0)7771667170

Sky Medical Technology Limited

Hawk House

Peregrine Business Park

Gomm Road

High Wycombe

Buckinghamshire

HP13 7DL

United Kingdom

www.gekodevices.com