Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Announces Vehicle Recognition Software Donation Program For Municipalities, Law Enforcement, and Educational Facilities

Eligible organizations can receive two free permanent software licenses that add vehicle recognition capabilities to any existing traffic or security camera

Company has already received applications from organizations across 31 states

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today the launch of its vehicle recognition software donation program to provide eligible municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and educational facilities with free access to its industry-leading Watchman vehicle recognition software. Rekor has already received applications from organizations across 31 states to provide vehicle recognition solutions.

Eligible organizations can apply to receive two software licenses for Rekor's Watchman software, which can be integrated into either new or existing traffic or security IP cameras for real-time alerting of known license plates. Watchman will enable the uploading of AMBER Alerts, hotlists, manual entry, and forensic searching for up to 30 days. The initiative was designed to provide organizations with valuable data to reduce crime and increase public safety.

"One of the biggest barriers to implementing new technologies at the municipal, law enforcement and school district level is budget. Oftentimes crucial programs are cast aside because of large, upfront capital costs that can't be met with current resources - something we're learning quickly by the early enthusiasm from applying organizations across the country," said Robert A. Berman, CEO, Rekor. "Our new vehicle recognition software donation program is already a success as law enforcement agencies that have signed up are placing orders to purchase additional licenses. This program is demonstrating that public safety officials can have affordable access to this powerful crime-stopping technology."

By participating in the donation program, organizations will contribute their data to the Rekor Public Safety Network (RPSN), as well as gain access to the nationwide, comprehensive law enforcement partnership. Available to any customer that opts-in, the RPSN aggregates vehicle data from customers in more than 30 states. With thousands of automatic license plate reading cameras currently in service that capture approximately 150 million plate reads per month, the network is expected to be live by the first quarter of 2020.

To learn more about the donation program or to apply, please click here.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq (REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Rekor is focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience. With a strong presence in over seventy countries across the world, we use the power of artificial intelligence to provide actionable, vital information for our clients. Whether it's using machine learning software to give those who protect us better tools to keep us safe, or through solutions tailored to improving the everyday lives of everyday people, Rekor has the tech, and the expertise, for the job. At Rekor, we strive to make the impossible … possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including particularly statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products and services. These statements involve uncertainties, such as known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements we express or imply. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the sections in our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

