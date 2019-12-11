The global gel mattresses market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Over the years, the retail industry has undergone significant changes with the advent of new technologies and relatively new concepts. For instance, in September 2017, Amazon.com opened its first cashier-less grocery store outside Seattle known as Amazon Go, which allow shoppers to enter the store, pick up what they need, and leave. The store uses hundreds of cameras and sensors to keep an account for what consumers are buying, and it is charged automatically to their Amazon account as they leave the store. Moreover, rising brand consciousness among consumers has enhanced the value of organized retailers offering branded gel mattresses. Organized retail stores offer detailed information on brands, which allows consumers to compare products over several parameters such as quality, price, and comfort. This helps customers in making informed purchase decisions. Thus, the presence of a highly developed retail industry in the developed countries such as the US and the UK is likely to drive the gel mattresses market.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Gel Mattresses Market: Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Mattresses

The demand for eco-friendly mattresses is increasing significantly due to the growing awareness among consumers. Eco-friendly mattresses are free of volatile organic compounds, hypoallergenic materials, and pesticide residues. These mattresses use fabric that is free of chemical dyes and toxic pesticides. Thus, players are focusing on launching eco-friendly mattresses that are manufactured using natural textiles, organic cotton, organic wool, and organic foams. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the gel mattresses market.

"Other factors such as the introduction of smart mattresses, and the increasing need for multifunctional beds will have a significant impact on the growth of the gel mattresses market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Gel Mattresses Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the gel mattresses marketby distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC led the market in 2018, followed by Americas, and EMEA respectively. The growth of the gel mattresses market share in APAC can be attributed to the exponential growth of the real estate industry in the emerging economies, which is leading to an increase in demand for furnishings such as gel mattresses.

