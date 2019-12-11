The paid subscription shares in RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) will be delisted. Last trading day for RNBS BTA will be on December 16, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: RNBS BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013382538 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 184226 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wilhelm Westberg, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB