Development, adoption and acceptance of a framework for drug performance and manufacture

The Systems-based Pharmaceutics Alliance welcomes Sanofi S.A. as its newest member.

The Alliance further comprises leading pharma companies Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Research Development Limited, Pfizer Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and supplier of mechanistic modelling software, Process Systems Enterprise Ltd.

The Alliance is aimed at developing an integrated and interconnected systems-based mechanistic modelling framework based on available knowledge regarding drug substance manufacturing, drug product manufacturing, oral absorption and pharmacokinetics.

Ross Blundell at Sanofi (Head of Small Molecule Oral platform, Montpellier, France) says "We are pleased to be part of this exciting Alliance, which has the potential to change the way that drugs are developed and to accelerate the availability of important medicines for patients".

Sean Bermingham of PSE (Head of PSE Formulated Products and Director of the Alliance) adds "We are excited to have Sanofi join the pre-competitive activities of the Alliance aimed at developing the systems-based framework and encouraging its industry adoption and regulatory acceptance."

PSE's gPROMS FormulatedProducts was and continues to be developed under guidance of the Alliance.

