Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Xetra
11.12.19
13:43 Uhr
87,99 Euro
+1,30
+1,50 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,95
87,99
13:58
87,95
87,97
13:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANOFI SA87,99+1,50 %