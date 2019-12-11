Swrve named the winner of Best App Engagement Platform at the App Growth Awards and Most Effective Location Campaign winner at the Effective Mobile Marketing Awards for its real-time mobile marketing and customer engagement platform.

Swrve the world leader in mobile marketing and customer engagement today announced it has been recognized by Mobile Marketing Magazine, and the App Promotion Summit as the winner of Most Effective Location Campaign, and Best App Engagement Platform at the Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, and App Growth Awards, respectively.

The App Growth Awards, conferred by a panel of independent, expert judges, highlight campaigns, mobile marketing platforms, and individuals who showed influence and innovation in the mobile marketing and customer engagement industry. Swrve, recognized for its real-time customer engagement platform, showcased the recent innovations that help global brands like NETGEAR, Sony, and Verizon dynamically target their customers with relevant messaging in real-time leading to impressive results. Swrve's granular targeting capability is unique in the market and allows for marketers to create more effective engagement and retention campaigns, with relevant content delivered to individual customers in real time.

Hosted annually by Mobile Marketing Magazine, the Effective Mobile Marketing Awards provide an expert look at those generating tangible business value for global companies. They highlight the campaigns, platforms, and individuals who demonstrated great influence and innovation. In their evaluation of the success achieved by a leading European airline with Swrve, a panel of 21 judges concluded: "These awards are judged on Strategy, Innovation, Execution and Effectiveness. This campaign hit all of these touchpoints, delivering the right message at the right time with the right execution, and hitting all the campaign objectives."

"Swrve is honored to be recognized by Mobile Marketing Magazine, and the App Promotion Summit for its real-time customer engagement platform," said Tara Ryan, Chief Marketing Officer at Swrve. "Today's mobile marketing landscape is full of an ever-growing variety of communications channels, and Swrve uniquely helps brands reach their app users through real-time relevant messaging across push, in-app, OTT, and more. We work hard to ensure Swrve re-imagines how marketers can know and communicate with their customers, and are glad to see our innovation recognized at industry awards this year."

Swrve is the mobile marketing and customer engagement platform that helps leading brands engage millions of customers in real time. A Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms leader, Swrve is currently installed in 3.5 billion apps worldwide and processes 14 billion events daily.

