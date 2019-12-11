Genovis continues to expand their product line of SmartEnzymes for Glycobiology by launching Immobilized SialEXO at the Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics conference in San Diego. Application data developed in collaboration with ProteinSimple, an industry leader within capillary electrophoresis, will be presented in a joint poster at the conference.

Genovis enzymes are used as platform methods in analytical workflows using mass spectrometry within the biopharma industry. Immobilized SialEXO benefits mass spectrometry but will significantly impact analytical workflows using capillary electrophoresis (CE). Charge variants of proteins are often analyzed using CE and the technology is well established for protein analysis and quality control. From our collaboration with ProteinSimple, a leading instrument provider, Genovis has developed a product and associated methods that are well adapted to CE instrumentation and routine analysis of proteins. The poster presented at the Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics conference demonstrates rapid sample preparation of a range of biologics followed by analysis using the CE instrument Maurice from ProteinSimple. Immobilized SialEXO is available for purchase starting today.

Our products are increasingly popular in routine analysis of biologics and Immobilized SialEXO is designed to be robust, fast, and easy-to-use properties well suited to quality control analysis using for example CE instrumentation. Immobilized SialEXO expands Genovis product line within Glycobiology and is developed based on customer requests and with input from our collaborators. I especially want to thank the team at ProteinSimple for an excellent collaboration regarding the development of application data, comments Fredrik Olsson CEO of Genovis.

When analyzing biopharmaceuticals, enzymes are often used in sample preparation to simplify the analysis of large and complex molecules such as therapeutic proteins. Proteins are often glycosylated and certain sugar residues could mask underlying protein variations. After 30 minutes incubation, Immobilized SialEXO hydrolyzes the charged sialic acid glycans and enables further analysis without leaving the enzyme in the sample.

Genovis' business concept is to apply its knowledge and imagination to design and provide innovative tools for development of the drugs of the future. Today Genovis sells several enzyme products known as SmartEnzymes all over the world in innovative product formats that facilitate development and quality control of biological drugs.

