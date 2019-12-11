Cohesity Wins Top IT Channel Award by Delivering Cutting Edge Technology and Value to UK Partners

Cohesity is the winner of the CRN UK award for Datacentre Vendor of the Year 2019. The annual channel awards seek to recognise and reward the latest technology innovations and advancements in the UK channel industry every twelve months. This latest win follows Cohesity being named Emerging Vendor of The Year at last year's CRN UK awards, and its more recent 5-star rating in the CRN 2019 Partner Programme Guide

As a 100-percent channel-focused company, Cohesity has built a connected ecosystem of partners that customers can trust to simplify and consolidate their data and applications on a unified platform that seamlessly spans on-premises datacentres and public clouds. Its channel program provides partners with comprehensive free training, sales tools, aggressive marketing campaigns, and incentives for companies for marketing and selling their initiatives.

When selecting the datacentre vendor of the year, CRN UK assessed the overall Cohesity offering alongside its benefits to channel partners. The judges looked at a host of criteria in making their decision, including distinct advantages offered by the technology, testimonials from prominent UK customers, and the fast evolution of offers for partners looking to upsell Cohesity data management solutions.

"This category had the judges debating for quite some time. Cohesity was awarded the prize because their entry gave a good overall view of its disruptive offerings in this space, and how it was benefiting its channel partners. Strong UK stats and partner testimonials sealed the deal," said Sara Yirrell, consulting editor, CRN UK and Channel Partner Insight.

Cohesity has recently announced significant advancements in its channel partner program to meet the growing opportunities for partners and customers globally, given the rapid market acceptance of its data management solutions.

The enhanced program focuses on simplicity and transparency, with generous bonuses for bringing in new customers, streamlined processes for incentives and market development fund (MDF) management, as well as the ability to differentiate partner capabilities.

"I'm particularly proud that just last year we won the emerging vendor award, and 12 short months later, we've won the datacentre vendor award. It's just magnificent," said Martin Smith, UK and Ireland partner manager, Cohesity. "We feel that it is a testament to just how far we've come in the past year as a business and where we are now with delivering solutions that help partners continue to increase profitability and offer greater value to their customers. We've recently been able to announce our debut on the Gartner Magic Quadrant, the completion of our transition to a software business model, and the appointment of an experienced new leader for our worldwide channel sales."

He continued, "We're also very pleased that our channel strategy is recognised with this win. That's shaped in part by some great feedback from our partners here in the UK. We're looking forward to the year ahead, continuing to offer disruptive innovations that help combat mass data fragmentation for businesses across the board."

About Cohesity

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for dev/test and analytics sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that makes it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyse. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organisations to run apps on that platform making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

