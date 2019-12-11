Last day of trading shares in the sub-fund below, issued by Investeringsforeningen Investin will be 20 December 2019. ISIN: DK0060542504 ------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin EMD Local Currency ------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 20. december 2019 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIELC ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 105102 ------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=749965