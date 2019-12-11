The Coffee Brand Will Pay You $5,000 to Live in a Castle and Experience the Royal Treatment

If you're the person who needs coffee before ANYTHING in order to take on the day, Gevalia Kaffe has a role brewed perfectly for you. This winter, Gevalia is looking to crown one coffee-loving Queen to rule a literal castle and live like royalty for a week. Our Queen can be female, male, or anyone who loves coffee (even if it's decaf!).

"Gevalia believes a Queen is anyone who transforms into the most confident version of themselves after that first cup of coffee they speak their minds, are self-aware, and aren't afraid to make fun of themselves," said Tina Bletnitsky, senior associate brand manager, coffee, Kraft Heinz. "At Gevalia, we want to celebrate the Queen in everyone, and now we're just making it official."

The Gevalia Coffee Queen's responsibilities are simple and delicious: Enjoy Gevalia's café-quality coffee at your very own castle and be treated like the Queen you already are.

One lucky coffee-lover who is crowned Gevalia's Official Coffee Queen will receive a $5,000 salary and given the keys to enjoy their coffee in the most glamorous place of all: a real castle in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The castle's 12 luxurious bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and 32 acres of land will become their kingdom to rule over, and the job comes along with some perks fit for well a Queen.

Job Perks Fit for a Coffee- Loving Queen:

A personal butler

Five-course meals prepared by a coffee-inspired chef

Private lessons on how to prepare café-style drinks at home

Coffee-inspired spa treatments

Bring a royal subject (otherwise known as a BFF) along to enjoy the experience

Now through December 21, coffee lovers can head to GevaliaCoffeeQueen.com to apply for the chance to be crowned Gevalia's Coffee Queen and get the keys to a real castle. The winner will be notified on or around December 30, 2019.

For more information, visit GevaliaCoffeeQueen.com and follow Gevalia on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

