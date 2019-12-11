Award Winning Brand 'DUSOUL' by Dhamani Launches New Boutique at the Iconic Location - Mall of the Emirates

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DUSOUL, the affordable luxury brand, celebrated a new step in its expansion by opening its boutique at the iconic Mall of the Emirates.

The new boutique is aimed at serving the discerning fashionista with its enviable line of jewelry designs & celebrity endorsed international brands.

DUSOUL showcases a unique mix of in-house designed collections, brought to life by the natural elements of sun, sea, sand and the stars which together form the icon of DUSOUL.

DUSOUL, a Dhamani Group brand, is strategically positioning itself as the jewelry powerhouse for the aspirational and inspirational millennial generation. The new Mall of the Emirates outlet reflects this identity, providing a wide variety of handcrafted designs to find the perfect jewelry gift to suit any occasion.

Commenting on the opening, Dhamani Jewels Group chief executive officer and managing director, Amit Dhamani, said that the UAE, and Dubai in particular, has been experiencing a rise in demand in the market for bespoke jewelry and 'DUSOUL' was created to meet that demand.

"As the undisputed fashion capital of the region, Dubai has been witnessing a growing need for exquisite and affordable local and international brands. In particular, jewelry tops the demand list and DUSOUL is poised to meet that demand. We have a collection of carefully selected jewelry pieces at very attractive price points at all DUSOUL stores in Dubai," said Amit Dhamani.

Rohit Dhamani, CEO, DUSOUL, emphasized the brand's commitment in giving jewelry enthusiasts in the region, quality products and designs, made available at attractive price point which is the statement of the brand - Jewelry with Soul.

"We are proud to be marking yet another key milestone in our journey to bring to the region the finest jewelry collection that fits the dreams and aspirations of the Dubai fashionista. Our pieces are created with longevity and keeping the individual customer in mind. This is what separates DUSOUL from the rest - a uniqueness that also enables our customers to stand out from the crowd."

Rohit Dhamani further elaborates that the new store depicts a luxurious yet warm and inviting environment that compliments the stunning and sophisticated fine jewelry collection. The store's customer experience is enhanced by innovative technology, offering unique and state-of-the-art digital display software, allowing real-time social media interaction between the brand and clients. This enhanced customer experience provided by DUSOUL was recognized recently and it received 2 prestigious accolades for 'Innovation' & 'Best Retail Store Design'.

As part of its jewelry collection, DUSOUL will also feature leading international brands including fine jewelry brands; Bigli, Casato, Lenti Villasco, Moraglione, Palmiero and Giovanni Ferraris, Brumani, a timeless yet contemporary Brazilian brand, and Moiseikin, a statement brand from Russia.

With the launch of the new boutique, DUSOUL cements its position as a brand with strong belief in playing a pivotal role in jewelry retail in line with the Expo 2020 & UAE Vision 2021.

With almost 50 years of experience, the Dhamani Jewels Group is a pioneer in the retail jewelry industry and headquartered in Dubai Multi Commodities Center, Dubai. U.A.E.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043540/DUSOUL_by_Dhamani.jpg

Contact:

Zahid Shaikh

contact@dusoul.ae

+971-50-585-7372