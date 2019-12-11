SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the best practices for cost benefit analysis.

It is imperative for businesses to understand the costs and benefits of their choice. Cost benefit analysis is one such technique that allows businesses to analyze their decisions. It compares the total cost of a project or a program and analyzes the benefits derived out of it. This helps companies to choose the right approach and evaluate the quantitative and monetary impact. Conducting cost benefit analysis helps the management to gain insights into pricing strategies and their effect on the supply chain.

At SpendEdge, we understand that building strong supplier relationships and driving profitability is imperative for companies. And to help you achieve such objectives, we have highlighted cost benefit analysis steps.

Cost Benefit Analysis Steps

Cost benefit analysis framework setup

Setting a framework is the most fundamental step for performing cost benefit analysis. Organizations must specify the program and the current status quo before implementing the analysis technique. They should have in-depth insights into policy change and the state of the world before implementation.

Target groups need to be recognized

Specific groups must be recognized. Companies must know the scope of the analysis based on geography in order gets more accurate results by the technique. They must also limit the groups impacted by the policy.

Costs and benefits need to be categorized

Companies need to categorize costs and benefits. It simply means converting costs and benefits into present values and categorizing them as direct and indirect benefits. This division allows companies to better understand the effect of analysis.

