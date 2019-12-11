Partnerize Launches Brand Discovery to Create an Open Ecosystem for Forming New Partnerships

Platform enhancement creates rich opportunities for partners and brands to develop new revenue partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Partnerize, the leading provider of AI-powered partner automation solutions to global brands, today announced the launch of Brand Discovery - a revolutionary new way for partners on the platform to discover premier brands with which to work. This feature empowers the hundreds of thousands of partners in the Partnerize ecosystem to seamlessly connect with complementary brands to fuel faster growth through the power of partnership.

For the first time, registered partners on the Partnerize platform will be able to browse the full list of open programs from brands that use Partnerize. This feature will enable content publishers, influencers, cashback sites, loyalty communities, non-traditional partners, and other partner types, to find and apply to brand programs quickly and easily. In April, Partnerize launched a feature that empowered brands to find partners that made sense for them to work with, and now Brand Discovery makes the reverse possible.

"We've been really pleased with the traction we've had since Partnerize launched Partner Discovery," said Victoria Raby, commercial director at commerce content publisher Global Savings Group. "We're thrilled that they are opening their ecosystem for us to find great brands to work with using the new Brand Discovery feature."

While opening up its ecosystem for enhanced discovery, Partnerize recognized that some brands may not wish to open their programs to new partners. So brands will be visible in Brand Discovery only if they so choose. Additionally, some partners are exclusive to a particular brand; Partnerize will continue to protect such unique and private relationships. Exclusive partners will not be able to see other brands on the platform.

"Brand Discovery is an innovation that helps all types of partners identify and work with additional advertisers that will drive results for both parties," said Partnerize Chief Product Officer Matt Simmonds. "This is another step forward in our platform's ability to help brands build more meaningful partnerships. Further, over time, the feature will leverage machine learning and intelligence to recommend the campaigns with the highest potential for success for both partners and brands."

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The Partnerize Platform has won more than two dozen awards including Best Technology from the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world's leading companies, including 65 top retailers, 11 international airlines, eight of the largest telcos, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com.

