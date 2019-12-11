Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth's Malartic West Assays Confirm Extent of Copper Discovery

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC Pink:RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assays results for Malartic West confirm the extension of the copper discovery, to approximately 165m in strike.

"Malartic West is a new discovery, of copper and high silver values, in an underexplored brownfield setting adjacent to the Cadillac Break and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property. At Malartic West we have proven that there is copper and silver present on surface, with our discovery open on strike and never drilled. We look forward to future exploration of this discovery, as well as the areas of gold mineralization at Malartic West," states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Grab samples obtained in the Oct/Nov 2019 program range from elevated copper up to 0.895% and 0.889% Cu, along with silver values as high as 8.31 g/t Ag, higher silver values correlate with higher copper values. Grab samples are selective in nature and not necessarily representative of mineralization on the entire property.

Renforth anticipates that the next step for Malartic West, as boots on the ground field work is not an option until the spring thaw, is a geophysical survey, there has been nothing of note done to date. Within Renforth's portfolio of 5 wholly owned gold bearing properties the Malartic West Property ranks as an exploration project and as such is not Renforth's primary focus. Renforth is focused on developing the known resources at each of New Alger and Parbec. The recent, successfully completed, drill program at New Alger has discovered new gold mineralization, which will not be included in the ongoing NI43-101 resource estimate recalculation, on track to be completed at the end of the year and therefore anticipated to be released in January, with the same at Parbec. Assays are awaited for the recent New Alger program, these will also be released once available. With the deployment of the last raised funds to drilling New Alger and resource estimate updating at New Alger and Parbec, Renforth is again raising money. The use of proceeds will be another drill program at New Alger, the target amount to be raised to fund that program is approximately $400,000.

Sample data referred to in this press release was obtained from samples bagged, tagged and sealed in the field, and then hand delivered to ALS in Val d'Or for multi-element processing.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

